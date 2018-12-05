Tall Ships 12.05.2018

Two tall ships are tied up in Morro Bay for a couple weeks. The Hawaiian Chieftain and Lady Washington paying a visit to San Luis Obispo county.

Captain Trandell is with the Hawaiian Chieftain. After serving in the US coast guard, he attended the Maine marine academy. Commanding the Lady Washington is captain Emma Hathaway, originally from the Truckee area. She and captain Trandell are conducting tours on their tall ships from 4-5 each weekday.

Adventure Sails are available on the weekend. For more information, go to their website, historicalseaport.org. There’s some beautiful video of the two tall ships. Again, that’s historicalseaport.org.