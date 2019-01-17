Tamale Festival 01.17.2019

Coming up Saturday in Atascadero, the 4th annual Tamale Festival.

32 vendors from all over southern California, the central coast and San Miguel are making thousands of tamales for the event. The restaurant which has done well in the Peoples Choice award comes from San Miguel. Dos Hermanos is operated by Gabby Rangel and her husband. They received awards in the People’s Choice selections last year. Dos Hermanos is one of several local restaurants competing at Saturday’s Tamale Festival at the sunken gardens in Atascadero. The event is free, but of course, you have to buy the tamales.

More than 20 thousand tamales are expected to sell out. The event runs from 11-5.