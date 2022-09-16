Taste of Paso Robles 09.16.2022

The 24th Annual Taste of Paso Robles is Saturday.

It’s an annual event downtown designed to give you a sampling from local restaurants.

You buy a ticket pass for $25, and you can walk around and sample the creations of 27 local restaurants, a brewery, wineries and ice cream shops.

11-4 tomorrow in Paso Robles.

For more information go to the Paso Robles Main Street Association website: pasoroblesdowntown.org.

If you park on the west side of Spring street, you’ll avoid the Paso Robles parking police.