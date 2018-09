Yesterday morning, someone robbed Tastee Freeze in Atascadero.

During the robbery the suspect sprayed an employee with some kind of chemical. The suspect fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash toward El Camino Real.

The suspect is described as a white male around 45 years of age. He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt. The employee was taken to Twin Cities community hospital.

The Atascadero police department is asking anyone with information to contact them.