Tax Time 2.02.2021

It’s time again to think about doing your taxes. AARP is again offering it’s national volunteer program.

The volunteer program is for seniors who need help getting their taxes done looks a little different this year. The tax service will be a drive through this year.

Tomorrow, Heidi Seely talks about changes in law and how you’re impacted if you got unemployment.

If you received thousands of dollars a month to sit home with your family and watch reruns of Gilligan’s Island, you may still have to pay federal income taxes. More on that tomorrow.