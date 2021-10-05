Teacher Gets Jail, Not Home Detention 10.05.2021

The former Morro Bay high school teacher convicted of having sex with a student will serve time in jail, and not just serve time on home detention.

25-year-old Tyler Dale Andree entered a plea agreement with prosecutors in July. He pleaded no contest to felony charges of unlawful sex with a minor.

He was sentenced to two years of supervised probation and 120 days at the county jail.

Initially, he was told he could serve those 120 days on home detention. The court reversed its decision and is instead telling Andree he has to spend 120 days in jail.