Teachers Reluctant Returning to School 9.18.2020

While many California teachers are reluctant to return to school, the Paso Robles and Atascadero school districts are trying to reopen for in-person instruction.

Paso Robles school superintendent Chris Dubost telling the school board recently he believes it’s best if students can return to school. School board trustee Chris Bausch supports the superintendent.

Both Paso Robles and Atascadero school district working with the county public health department to get approval to open elementary schools. There are teachers who oppose reopening. Some are concerned about the health risk.

In some other districts in California, however, teachers are not wanting to return. In San Jose this week, teachers get their way and school will not reopen this calendar year. Maybe in January.

LA teachers union is demanding that in order for them to return to the classroom, they want to to see the city defund the police department, medical care for everyone and other demands which are not related to education.

Locally, Paso Robles and Atascadero are working to become the first public schools to apply for waivers. 13 private schools in the county have been approved for waivers. They may teach students in person.

The schools are also impacted by the governor’s new four color tier program. San Luis Obispo county remains in the purple tier, but it may move into the red tier in the next week or so.