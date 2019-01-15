Teachers Strike 01.15.2019

Teachers in the LA school district out on strike again today. Last Friday, the teacher’s union rejected a new offer from the LA unified school district. The two sides did not renew talks over the weekend. The teachers want more pay, smaller class size, more nurses and more counselors. The school district says to do so would bankrupt the district. School district officials say they’re strapped by money committed to pay pension and benefits for retired teachers.

35,000 teachers in the LA school district expected to walk picket signs and stay out of the classroom again today.