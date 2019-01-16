Teachers Strike 01.16.2019

The teachers strike continues in Los Angeles. Striking teachers walked picket lines again yesterday, as administrators urged them to return to the classroom. Those same administrators are asking the teachers union to return to the bargaining table.

Superintendent Austin Beutner says, “the painful truth is we just don’t have enough money to do everything the united teachers of Los Angeles is asking Los Angeles unified to do.”

The walkout is costing the district about $25 million dollars, because funding is based on how many students to go school. Beutner says he’s urging teachers to join him in asking for more funding from the state, which provides 90% of the LA school district money.