Teen Center in Paso Robles Now Open 8.22.2023

The Paso Robles Recreation Services celebrated the grand opening for the new Teen Center at Centennial Park yesterday.

The Teen Center was set as a goal by the Paso Robles Youth Commission, which has renovated the existing space in the Centennial park gymnasium. Solicitation and input from hundreds of teens and parents helped design the center and its features.

The teen center is open Monday through Thursday after school until 5 pm, and features activities appropriate for 6th to 12th grade students, such as a video gaming area, a pool table, air hockey, bistro tables, and sofa area. The adjacent indoor gymnasium and basketball court will be open as well for physical activities.

Lynda Plescia, recreation services manager for Paso Robles, said community members who wish to support the teen center can do so by donating at the Paso Robles Rec Foundation’s website.