Teen Crashes Plane in Fresno 12.19.2019

In Fresno, a 17-year-old girl was arrested after she sneaked into a small plane at the airport and drove it into a chain-link fence.

She climbed a fence topped with barbed wire at the Fresno Yosemite International airport, started up the plane and crashed it into a fence, that’s according to airport police chief drew Bessinger said.

Bessinger said the girl climbed the fence about a quarter-mile from the commercial terminals and the military area. No passenger planes were in danger, and no one was injured in the crash, he said.

The plane drove in a circle before crashing. Airport and Fresno police officers found the teen in the pilot’s seat, wearing a headset, Bessinger said she “appeared to be disoriented and was uncooperative with police when she was taken into custody.” There is no indication of “a terrorism-related motive.”

The girl’s mother told a Fresno TV station that she hadn’t heard from her daughter since Tuesday night. The teenager was arrested on suspicion of theft of an aircraft and booked into juvenile hall.