Templeton 4th of July Parade 7.03.2018

One of the fourth of July traditions in the north county is the parade in downtown Templeton.

Each year, supervisor John Peschong walks the parade route. Look for the supervisor on the parade route tomorrow.

The Templeton fourth of July parade begins at 10:00 in downtown Templeton. Before the parade, the Tempelton fire department hosts a pancake breakfast at the fire station next to the downtown city park.

There will be a celebration in the downtown city park after the parade from 11:30 until 3:00 in the afternoon.