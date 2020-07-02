Templeton 7.02.2020

No Templeton parade this year, although there will be the firefighter’s pancake breakfast. That will be a drive through breakfast this year.

Tomorrow night, Friday night, there will be a cruise in Templeton up and down Main street.

So, this fourth will be a little different from previous years. But there will be a Freedom Rally in Paso Robles from 10-12 Saturday morning,

Amanda Hawkins and Valoree Fredendall are organizing a Freedom Rally in Paso Robles. On Saturday, the fourth of July, there will be a Freedom Rally at the downtown city park from 10-12. And it will be kid friendly.