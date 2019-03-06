Templeton Accident 3.06.2019

A 17-year-old girl killed last night in Templeton, after she stepped into traffic on highway 101. The girl’s identity has not been released.

The girl was walking on the right hand shoulder of northbound 101, just north of the Las Tablas road off ramp last night. CHP officers are investigating why the girl stepped into the right lane of the highway.

The first call to the CHP came in around 10:50 last night. The CHP did not release any information about the circumstances of the accident or the person who was killed.