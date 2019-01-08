Templeton Chamber 01.08.2019

The Templeton chamber of commerce has a new CEO with a profound legacy. Her name is Jessica Main, and she’s been living in the north county for a couple decades. She’s the daughter of the late Joanne Main, who led the Atascadero chamber of commerce from 2001-2011 and is sorely missed.

The Templeton chamber is hosting a women in business event at noon today at Ian’s in downtown Templeton. Call the chamber if you’d like to attend.