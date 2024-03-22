Templeton CHP Officers Stop Wrong-Way DUI Driver Near Paso 03.22.2024

CHP released a statement of a wrong way driver that was stopped early this morning.

At around 2:37 am, several 9-1-1 calls reported that a vehicle was traveling southbound on the northbound lanes of the US 101 in the San Miguel area.

The release says that Templeton CHP officers responded, attempting to gain the driver’s attention with lights, sirens, and a patrol vehicle placement. When the driver failed to respond, and continued driving southbound near Stockdale road, CHP officers used a patrol vehicle to force the vehicle to come to a stop.

CHP arrested the driver, identified as 19-year-old Manuel Francisco Ortiz, who was driving unlicensed and under the influence of alcohol. His bail is set to seven thousand five hundred dollars.