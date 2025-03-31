Templeton Community Yard Sale Coming Early May – 3.31.2025

Press Release 2025 Clutter to Cash

The Templeton Community Services District announced they will be holding a community-wide yard sale Saturday, May 3rd.

Starting April 1st, residents in the CSD’s boundaries can register their yard sale for free online until April 28th. The CSD will compile all registered yard sales into a community map that will be available in online or print at multiple locations starting May 2nd.

Printed copies will be available at the CSD’s office, the recreation department office, Templeton Market & Deli, Templeton Donuts, and Upscale Resale.

The CSD encourages residents to sell or donate unwanted appliances, furniture, clothing, and toys to keep items out of the landfill.