The next Templeton concert in the park will be tonight from 6 to 8 pm in the Templeton park.

Tonight’s entertainment will be Josh Rosenblum Band, playing funky pop & rock with roots in jazz and blues.

Concerts in the park are free for the public to enjoy. Food and drinks will be available for purchase by approved vendors only.

For safety and sanitary reasons, the Templeton recreation department also says no dogs are allowed.