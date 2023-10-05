Templeton CSD Announces Fundraiser Dinner 10.05.2023

The Templeton Recreation Department will be hosting a drive-thru fundraiser.

The fundraiser is a dinner for a family of four, provided by chef Andrei and I Love to Cater. The dinner consists of Caesar salad, a choice of chicken parmesan with orzo or meatballs and pasta, and berry ricotta cake.

Meals can be picked up at the Templeton Recreation Department parking lot on South Main street from 4 to 6 pm on October 17th. Orders can be placed by visiting or calling the Templeton Recreation Department, or by emailing [email protected].

All funds from the event will go directly towards programs, parks, and services operated through Templeton Recreation.