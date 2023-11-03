Templeton CSD Discussing Citizens on Internal Committees 11.03.2023

The Templeton Community Services District’s next meeting is Tuesday, November 7th.

The board will discuss the current policies for citizens that serve on internal standing committees, and determine if any revisions should be made. The board has allowed residents for internal committees since 2022, with the goal of increasing public participation.

The board has identified scheduling and meeting quorums as challenges for these committees. The board will review and discuss potential solutions to these two problems. One such solution proposed by general manager Jeff Briltz is to consider appointing only one or three community members for committees, so that the committee is made up of three or five members, which will lead to fewer problems in achieving quorum.

You can attend the meeting in person, or through a Zoom webinar online.