Templeton CSD Discussing Measure A Fire Funds 02.02.2024

The Templeton Community Services District’s next meeting is Tuesday, February 6th.

On the board’s agenda is a report by the Measure A oversight committee, as well as a financial model for the district’s fire fund. This is a 10-year financial model for using Measure A tax funds to finance 24/7 staffed operations for the Templeton Fire and Emergency Services. The report, which has been updated for the previous fiscal year and this current one, will be presented during Tuesday’s board meeting.

The board will then be presented with recommendations from the fire Ad-Hoc committee regarding ways to partially offset the increase to the fire fund’s administrative cost allocation.

You can attend Tuesday’s meeting in person, or watch online.