Templeton CSD Makes Recommendation to Supervisors For Appointment 10.03.2024

October 1, 2024 Meeting Agenda with Links to Reports

The Templeton Community Services District met on Tuesday to discuss which of its six applicants they should recommend to the county board of supervisors for CSD board appointment.

None of the three seats will be up for election this November, as not enough potential candidates are running for the board. Six applicants expressed an interest in serving on the open board seat; at Tuesday’s meeting, the board voted 4 – 1 to recommend Chelsea Tirone to county board of supervisors for appointment. Director Fardanesh dissented in the vote.

Following the vote, the board also discussed ways they could potentially streamline the process of selecting applicants to recommend as interest in running for board candidacy wanes.