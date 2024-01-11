Templeton CSD Meeting Next Week Re Standing Committees 01.11.2024

January 16, 2024 Meeting Agenda with Links to Reports

The Templeton Community Services District will hold its first 2024 meeting next week on Tuesday, January 16th.

On the board’s business agenda is the appointment of residents and board members to committees. Residents were given the opportunity to apply for committees in November of last year. The CSD received applications from residents, and two current standing committee members. They, alongside board members, will be assigned to internal standing committees for administration and finance, fire & emergency, parks & recreation, and facilities.

You can attend Tuesday’s meeting in person, or watch online on Zoom.