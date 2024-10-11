Templeton CSD Meeting to Consider Increasing Impact Fees By 1% – 10.11.2024

October 15, 2024 Meeting Agenda with Links to Reports

The Templeton Community Services District will be meeting on Tuesday, October 15th for its regular board meeting.

The board will hold a public hearing for increasing its development impact fees, effective January 1, 2025. The board typically has approved adjustments to these fees each year since 2019. The board last updated its fees in September 2023, updating the fire development impact fee.

With information collected, the CSD is considering an increase to water, wastewater, fire, and parks and recreation development fees by 1%.

You can attend the meeting at 7 pm in person, or through Zoom online.