Templeton CSD Public Hearing For New Water Mgmt Plan 12.01.2023

The Templeton Community Services District will hold a public hearing on the approval of its new urban water management plan.

The public hearing will take place next week during its regular meeting on December 5th at 7 pm. The plan was developed due to the district reaching three thousand services connections, as required by the California urban water management planning act.

The district says that while California’s 20% water reduction goal regulations did not apply to Templeton prior to 2020, they have still met this goal between 2010 and 2020, and will continue implementing existing water conservation programs to maintain this goal in the future.

The full urban water management plan is available for review on the Templeton CSD website, or at the district office at 420 Crocker street.