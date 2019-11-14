Templeton Eagles 11.14.2019

The Templeton Eagles preparing for their second round play off game tomorrow night. Up next for the Eagles, a team from Delano.

The Eagles hosting the Kennedy Thunderbirds tomorrow night.

The Eagles are 10-1. The Thunderbirds are 9-2.

Kick off is at seven tomorrow night at Templeton high school. KPRL will carry the game on the radio tomorrow night.

The only other county high school football team still alive in the CIF playoffs, Mission Prep. They travel to Orosi tomorrow night to take on the Cardinals. Royals are 6-5. The Cardinals are 9-3.

St. Joseph of Santa Maria will travel to Visalia to take on Redwood. The Rangers beat the Greyhounds last Friday. The Rangers are now 10-1. The Knights are 8-3.