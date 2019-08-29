Templeton Election 8.29.2019

Templeton voters approve a parcel tax to upgrade the Templeton fire department, but county clerk recorder Tommy Gong says the election isn’t yet official. He says there are more ballots to count.

Regardless, Templeton fire chief Bill White says he’s ready to move forward with his plans to hire more firefighters in Templeton. He has already developed a budget to allocate an additional $450 thousand dollars a year in revenue for the department.

Templeton fire chief Bill White, talking about his plans to expand the fire department to better protect the Templeton area now that Measure A gains passage in Templeton.

With about 2,000 ballots counted, the vote was 77% in favor of the plan. The measure needed 66% support to gain passage. Although not all the votes are counted, statistically, it’s virtually a lock that it’s approved by voters.