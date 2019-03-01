Templeton Elections 3.01.2019

An election tomorrow in Templeton to elect delegates to the Templeton Area Advisory Group. TAAG advises the county on issues in the Templeton area.

Seven candidates are running for 3 delegate positions. Two alternate positions are also open. Two incumbents are running for reelection. Chris Cobey and Bruce Jones. The five other candidates are John Dimorales, Rocky Spurgeon, Jason Kallen, Frances Esters and Marie Roth. Three of the candidates represent the cannabis industry. Jason Kallen, Frances Esters and Marie Roth are cannabis candidates.

Templeton voters can cast their ballots from 8 tomorrow morning until one tomorrow afternoon at the Templeton Community Services District board room.