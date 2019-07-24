Templeton Fire Department 7.24.2019

One of the neighboring fire agencies to fight those riverbed fires in Paso Robles, the Templeton fire department. Chief Bill White says he was on that fire that closed the Veterans Memorial bridge and Niblick road earlier this year.

The Templeton fire department, unfortunately, is limited by its funding. Because Templeton is a Community Services District, all the sales taxes in the area go to the county. That restricts the revenue to the fire department.

Later this week, those living in the Templeton Community Services District will be asked to vote on measure A, which will provide more funds for the department. Jessica Main of the Templeton chamber of commerce says this is an important election.

On Saturday, the Templeton chamber is walking precincts to educate people about measure A. If you’d like to volunteer you are are encouraged to contact the chamber.

Tomorrow, Jessica and the fire chief explain the costs and the benefits related to more funding for the Templeton fire department.