Templeton Football 11.04.2019

A supervisorial bet manifested over the outcome of a north county football game Friday night.

Supervisors Debbie Arnold and Lynn Compton each attending the Templeton Eagles game with Nipomo. Debbie Arnold represents the north county. Lynn Compton represents the south county.

Supervisor Debbie Arnold bought a Templeton Eagles baseball cap for supervisor Lynn Compton to wear if the Eagles beat the Titans. Supervisor Lynn Compton says she enjoyed the game in Templeton. Unfortunately for her, the Templeton Eagles beat her Titans, so she had to wear the Templeton Eagles hat around Nipomo on Sunday. Haven’t heard how that went for her.