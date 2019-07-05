Templeton Fourth of July Parade 7.05.2019

Yesterday, thousands turned out for the annual 4th of July parade in Templeton.

The firefighters breakfast packed hundreds of people into the fire station beginning at seven yesterday morning. The fundraiser continued until the parade started at 10:00 am.

The Grand Marshals of the Templeton parade included 99-year-old colonel Thomas Hidalgo, who landed at Utah Beach on D-day, June 6th, 1944. Hidalgo also served two years in the Korean war. World War II navy veteran Bob Brown of Atascadero moved to the central coast in 1958 and became manager of a San Luis Obispo radio station. Cecil Gambel was born across the street from the Templeton park in a home where the firehouse now stands. He served at Camp Roberts and one year in Japan. Rex C. Hendrix was born and raised in Atascadero. He enlisted in the navy at the outbreak of the Korean war.

Bringing up the rear of the parade, Manuel Enrique and the dancing horses, with music by Voces Tapatio, a Mariachi band in San Luis Obispo county. Supervisor Debbie Arnold and her son, Joey Arnold, rode horses through the parade route. They were one of several horse groups to ride through the parade. Supervisor Arnold tells KPRL she loved it.

The event is organized by the Templeton Rotarians, who took over for Kiwanis, who put the parade on for many years. Although there was no official tally, attendance this year appeared to be about 25% greater than previous years. The weather cooperated. The clouds burned off about the time the parade started at 10:00 am, and temperatures remained cool through the entire parade.