Templeton High Homecoming 10.10.2019

Templeton high school homecoming is tomorrow.

The homecoming parade will take place tomorrow afternoon at 1:45 in downtown Templeton. Then the football starts at 4:00 with the junior varsity game versus Santa Maria, and the varsity game begins at 7:00.

The 5-1 Templeton Eagles against the Santa Maria Saints. Tomorrow, coach Crow talks about the Santa Maria team. He says they have a very good quarterback, and the Saints will be a challenging opponent for that homecoming game tomorrow night.

Tomorrow night, the Paso Robles Bearcats host Arroyo Grande. The Atascadero Greyhounds travel to San Luis Obispo to take on the Tigers.