Templeton High School 10.08.2021

The Tribune is reporting that girls volleyball players at Nipomo high school are alleging that they were sexually and racially harassed during a volleyball game in late September while playing Templeton high school.

Girls with Nipomo allege that their opponents yelled racist slurs at them. Tempelton princial Josh Ashton says he was very disappointed about comments made during the game. He says administrators quickly responded.

The varsity game took place at Tempelton’s high school gym back in September.

The Tribune says the Nipomo team has asians and latinas on the team. The Tribune makes no mention of the fact that the Templeton volleyball coach is asian.