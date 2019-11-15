Templeton High School Football 11.15.2019

The Templeton Eagles host Robert F. Kennedy High School of Delano in the second round of the CIF play offs. The Thunderbirds from Delano are 9-2 for the season. They convincingly beat Liberty of Madera, the only team to beat Templeton this season.

The Eagles come into the game with a record of 10-1. In their first round game last week, quarterback Tyler Kaschevsky ran for five touchdowns and completed 9 of ten passes for 157 yards and two touchdowns.

The Templeton Eagles host the Kennedy Thunderbirds at 7:00 tonight at Templeton High School in the second round of the CIF play-offs.

The only other San Luis Obispo County team still alive in the CIF football play-offs is Mission College Prep. The Royals travel to Orosi, which is east of Dinuba. The Royals playing the Orosi Cardinals in their second round play-off game. The Cardinals are 9-3. The Royals are 6-5.