Templeton Hills Adventist School 12.03.2021

Elementary school students at Templeton Hills Adventist School are doing something unique this holiday season. They are sewing special gifts for the homeless.

Their goal was to sew 100 beanies this holiday season. They began in early November. The kids reached their goal one week ahead of schedule.

One sewing class student says “the homeless usually don’t get anything for Christmas, so it’s a very big treat for them”.

Peggy David is the sewing instructor at Templeton Hills Adventist School. She tells KSBY, “This is really reinforcing their skills, reinforcing their stitches at the beginning and the end, being able to switch the stitch from a straight stitch to a zig zag.”