Templeton Kittens 7.01.2019

Templeton firefighters were practicing car rescue procedures last week at their training grounds near the Salinas riverbed when they made an unusual discovery.

They were learning how to use the jaws of life to remove car crash victims when they discovered two week old kittens under the passenger seat. There was no sign of the mother cat. Because of the extreme heat, the firefighters decided to remove the kittens.

They were taken to Las Tablas animal hospital in Templeton. The kittens were named Tofu and Stir Fry.

They will be available for adoption in a couple months.