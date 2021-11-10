Templeton Library 11.10.2021

A crowd of about 60 turned out for a ground breaking at the site of the Templeton library, across the street from Templeton high school.

The ground breaking took place at 4:00 yesterday afternoon. Melinda Reed said it was an exciting event for those who have been working on it for over a decade.

Josh Gibson, his wife and two young boys showed up for the ground breaking. In fact, they were the first to turn some dirt with silver shovels. Josh was a boy scout working on his eagle merit badge when he promoted the idea of a library for Templeton.

The nine modular buildings will be delivered in December. Melinda Reed says they plan to have the Templeton library open in March. They are still looking for contributions to pave the parking lot before those modular buildings arrive.