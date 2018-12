Beginning this evening, the Living Nativity returns to Main street in Templeton.

Pastor Charlie Little encourages families to come out to see the animals and people participating in the Living Nativity. It’s at seven each night, with a second earlier performance Sunday at 5:30. The Living Nativity is tonight and tomorrow night at seven on Main street in Templeton. Next to the Templeton Presbyterian church.

Sunday, there are two performances, 5:30 and 7:00. It’s free to the public.