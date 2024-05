The Templeton Performing Arts Center will be presenting “Curtains Up!”

A variety show that celebrates local talent, and helps to better foster a sense of community.

A variety of dance, theater, and live music acts will be on display, as well as a silent auction and desserts available from community partners.

The event will also raise funds for the Templeton Performing Arts Center upgrades.

Tickets for this event on June 15th are now on sale for $25.