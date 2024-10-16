Templeton School Board Discusses Cell Phone Policy & Usage 10.16.2024

The Templeton school board met late last week to discuss amending its district-wide cell phone use policy.

Since the passing of AB 3216 by governor Gavin Newsom in September 2023, school districts are required to develop policies that prohibit or limit cell phone use by students.

Staff at the Templeton unified school district conducted a survey to determine what kind of policies staff, parents, and students preferred. Answers would range from a full ban, off and away, off and on the student’s person, use during free time, necessity, and teacher choice. Teachers and parents overwhelmingly preferred the off and away policy.

After discussion, the school board determined to move forward with an off and away/airplane mode policy. The high school regulation will be off and away/airplane mode during instructional time, with allowed use during non instructional time at the discretion of site administration.

The first and second reading for changing the board’s policy will be brought back at a future meeting.