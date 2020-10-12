Templeton Schools 10.12.2020

You may remember, Friday we reported about a dozen students at Templeton high school who Zoomed in the parking lot to send a message to the school board. They want to return to class asap.

The school board met Thursday night. They voted unanimously to apply to the county health department to reopen the school. They may reopen as early as November 30th.

Ultimately, it’s up to the state and the county health department, but the Templeton school district is going to try to allow all of its students to return to in-person instruction as soon as they are allowed.

A 128-page document describing their plan is posted on the school district website.

If they are allowed to reopen, it will be a hybrid plan. Students attending on a part-time basis until the new year.

The district will advise parents and students of the plan as it develops.