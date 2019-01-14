Templeton Shandon 01.14.2019

Templeton and Shandon school district have to cut spending in order to maintain a prudent reserve fund. Templeton must maintain a 3% reserve. Shandon required by the state to maintain a 5% reserve.

According to the Tribune, Shandon is looking at cutting almost $300 thousand dollars from its five million dollar budget. Templeton will need to cut $300 from its $22 million dollar budget each year for the next two years. Paso Robles must cut $3 million dollars from its $78 million dollar budget over the next two years. The Paso Robles budget reserve fund was $7.5 million dollars when superintendent Chris Williams was hired by the board of trustees. It’s now under $750 thousand dollars, and it’s projected to go negative in 18 months unless drastic cuts are not made.

The Paso Robles school district meets again Tuesday, January 22nd.