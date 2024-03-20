Templeton Special School Board Meeting: Vacant Board Seat 03.20.2024

The Templeton school board of trustees will be meeting tomorrow at 5 pm for a special meeting.

The special meeting is to conduct interviews and appoint a replacement for a vacant school board seat. Trustee Mendi Swan announced that she will be resigning, beginning March 1, 2024.

The Templeton school board has received seven applications that all meet the eligibility requirement to serve on the school board. The board will interview these seven applicants, and deliberate during an open session to select a member to serve on the board.

The appointed member will serve the remainder of Ms. Swan’s term through December, 2024.