Cannabis comes before the Templeton Area Advisory Group at their regularly scheduled monthly meeting this evening. TAAG was reorganized in the elections last month.

At tonight’s meeting, TAAG board will review the status of a previously submitted allocation for a cannabis grow on south El Pomar road. The applicant is CB Farms. You can check out the agenda at taaginfo.org.

The meeting begins at 7:00 this evening at the district office.