Templeton TAAG Election 3.04.2019

The results in for Saturday’s election in Templeton. Three delegates elected to the Templeton Area Advisory Group. Two of them are incumbents. Two alternates also elected. One of three cannabis candidates elected as an alternate.

The vote count reportedly:

Chris Cobey – 177 votes, delegate.

Bruce Jones – 158 votes, delegate.

Jon Demorales – 117 votes, delegate.

Rock Spurgeon – 78 votes, 1st alternate.

Marie Roth – 36, votes 2nd alternate.

Not elected

Jason Kallen, 16 votes.

Frances Esters, 17 votes.

So, of the three cannabis candidates, only Marie Roth is elected, but only as a second alternate.