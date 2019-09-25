Templeton Tennis Ranch Tournament 9.25.2019

The Central Coast Tennis Open continues today at the Templeton Tennis Ranch.

Scott Cleere of the Tennis Ranch says seeing these women hit the ball is surprising and inspiring.

Yesterday, Sophie Whittle of Nipomo, beat Michaela Bayerlova of the Czech Republican 6-4, 2-6, and 10-7. Whittle played collegiality at Gonzaga.

In doubles play, Shelby Rogers and Coco Vandeweghe beat Hanna Chang and Sanaz Marand 7-5, 6-7, and 10-3.

This evening Vandeweghe plays a singles match against #2 Usue Arconada. Who is originally from Argentina. Play begins every day at ten at the Templeton Tennis Ranch.