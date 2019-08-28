Templeton Vote 8.28.2019

It’s not official, but it appears Templeton voters approve Measure A, which will provide funding for the Templeton fire department.

Just under 2,000 votes counted so far, but the count is running 77% in favor of the parcel tax. County clerk recorder Tommy Gong says there are still more votes to be counted.

For passage, Templeton fire needed 66,7% for passage. With just under nineteen hundred ninety two votes counted, the vote is 77% in favor. Statistically, it is nearly impossible for the remaining ballots to change the results. It’s almost a certainty that Templeton voters approve the parcel tax to improve the fire department. Fire chief Bill White says he already has a budget worked up for the additional revenue.

The cost to landowners in the Templeton Community Services District is about $15 per month. It’s not official, but it appears Templeton voters approved the parcel tax to upgrade the fire department in the Templeton Community Services District.