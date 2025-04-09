Temporary Closure of Airport Rd Between Estrella River Crossing & Wellsona 4.09.2025

County public works announced Airport road will be temporarily closed between Estrella & Wellsona roads, around 7 miles north of the highway 46 intersection.

Public works says the closure will take place during working hours, April 14th through the 17th, 8:30 am to 3:30 pm each working day. Public works says this is part of storm recovery efforts, where the road shoulder was eroded in 2023 from storm damage. The road will be open outside of working hours.

Public works also announced they will temporarily flag Asuncion road for road maintenance April 14th through the 19th.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane from 8:30 am to 3:30 pm each day, open outside of these working hours.