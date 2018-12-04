Terrie Banish and Winter Wonderland 12.04.2018

Atascadero is preparing for one of the biggest community events in the north county, Winter wonderland. This is a really big event Friday night at the sunken gardens.

More than 50 tons of snow to be trucked in for the event. Kiwanis will build a big snow slide for kids. Santa will kick off the event at five Friday by sliding down the snow slide on his sled.

Winter Wonderland is 5-9 Friday night. As Terrie Banish says, “you’re advised to get there early”.

Later this week, we’ll share some insights into finding a parking place for Winter Wonderland.