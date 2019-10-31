Tertiary Treatment Facility 10.31.2019

Wednesday morning, the city of Paso Robles held a ribbon cutting at the Sewage Treatment Plant on Sulphur Springs Road for the new Tertiary Treatment Facility.

Matt Thompson explained to about fifty people how the new system treats sewage with ultraviolet radiation so that it can ultimately be used for irrigation. Among those to attend, Jerry Lohr of J. Lohr Wines, who is anxious to get another source of water for wine grape growers.

The next phase of the plant will include a purple pipeline which will transport the treated water to the east side of Paso Robles for irrigation.